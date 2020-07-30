Residents want tarred road in Omuntele Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – The community of Omuntele, which was last week at loggerheads with Roads Authority (RA) officials over a request to construct a tarred road in the area, has now requested Oshikoto regional governor Penda Ya Ndakolo to intervene.

The community sent a petition to the governor, through their constituency councillor, requiring for his support, so that they could have a tarred road constructed in their area.

Last week, the community refused to accept the explanation by the RA engineer for the northern region Kennedy Chigumira, who explained the 15 kilometre stretch of Engoyi-Omuntele road is not included in the RA strategic plan that covers the period up to 2023 unless a new resolution is taken to make changes as being demanded by the Omuntele community.

Chigumira said the RA is well aware of the community’s desire to have a tarred road but could, in the interim, see a stretch of the road being reconstructed and the gravelled one but the community would have none of this.

The community says the lack of a tarred road hinders Omuntele from unlocking its full economic potential and they do not have unhindered access to schools and health facilities. “Most businesses and other service providers, especially those delivering building materials using large vehicles, prefer this route, as it is shorter and a gateway to other nearby areas and towns. Omuntele constituency harbours varsity crop and livestock farmers who reside from broader northern regions; hence, it also makes it one of the busiest roads,” they stated. Meanwhile, the governor said he will pronounce himself on the petition once he has perused through the community’s petition.

“Council is meeting today; I believe the matter might be under discussion – and thereafter, I will also hear the way forward. As it stands, I was only briefed about the petition but I have not thoroughly acquainted myself,” stated Ya Ndakolo.

