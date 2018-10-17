Road maintenance good for tourism, investors - PRO

KEETMANSHOOP - Keetmanshoop Municipality spokesperson Dawn Kruger says the town is working hard to ensure its roads are well maintained and in good condition as this is crucial for tourism and investors.

There are currently maintenance works on the town’s main road, the Sam Nujoma Avenue and although Kruger could not give more details on the costs involved as the project is under Roads Authority, she said such partnerships are important as the town strives to have better roads and create a conducive and welcoming environment in all aspects to both tourists and investors.

While it is crucial the municipality keeps the roads at the town in good condition at all times, so that residents can enjoy access to good roads within the town, the maintenance of the roads is also important as it attracts tourists to visit the town, while it boosts investor confidence, she said.

“Obviously it is a service we have to render, but besides that it is also important as good and well maintained roads attract tourists and investors to the town, we want to have a town where investors feel comfortable to invest in and maintaining our roads is one way of doing that,” she said.

She noted that the project is expected to be completed by the end of this month, and this will be followed by the rehabilitation of the road leading to the governor’s office, noting that this will also be done this year at a cost of about N$1.5 million.

“That one is next, it was tendered for and it is now under evaluation, the tender will be allocated to someone soon and works expected to start in November, so we are really trying to make our town a tourism haven in all aspects,” she assured the public.

Early this year, the municipality spent about N$1.8 million to put up interlocks on a road in Tseiblaagte, while last year the municipality spent over N$600 000 to pave two connecting streets in the town’s central area, with about 550 metres of that road upgraded with interlocks.

Kruger also revealed that RA has given the municipality traffic department about N$676 000 so that the department can carry out their duties more efficiently.

