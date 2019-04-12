Rockstar: the birth of a new era for Namibia’s entertainment industry

WINDHOEK - The recent launch of “Rockstar”, Namibia an affiliate of the internationally acclaimed Rockstar Group, introduces a new era of world-class strategic production and brand activation in Namibia.

The Rockstar Group is the first completely Pan African 360 Major Music Company, content, digital, events and activations production network. Rockstar delivered on various aspects of the FIFA World Cup 2010 South Africa’s global campaign supporting Sony Music Entertainment (the Official FIFA World Cup Global Partner), launched major networks into and across the African continent such as mobile telecoms giant Airtel into 18 African countries and have global recognition and accolades from global authorities, media and awards.

‘Rockstar Namibia’, is a Namibian registered company with offices strategically based in Windhoek and Swakopmund with extended resources inclusive of an existing staff complement of over 30 Namibians across a range of disciplines.

The senior executive team is made up of three Namibian co-owners and senior directors namely Michael Vermeulen, Odile Gertze and Fernando Paulus and headed by Managing Director, Jandre Louw.

“It’s a very exciting time for us as a leading technical and staging company in Namibia and a perfect time for us to lead the industry to the next level and into a very exciting next era in our partnership and co-ownership of Rockstar Namibia,” said Michael Vermeulen, managing partner and co-owner, as well as a director of technical staging.

The Rockstar Namibia crew and staff will get unprecedented exposure to world-class skills development, training, and support, Vermeulen said.

Furthermore, the highly acclaimed Ghanaian personality and Managing Partner of the Rockstar Group Ghana said this is a very exciting historic time for the Rockstar Group Ghana to have a Namibian sister company in the group.



