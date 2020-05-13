Rundu Chiefs donate food parcels to its players Staff Reporter Sports Kavango East

Cecilia Iyambo

RUNDU - Rundu Chiefs Sports Club, through its recreational centre, recently donated food parcels worth over N$22 000 to its football, volleyball and netball players. The donated food parcels include maize meal, cooking oil, canned fish, sugar packs, and many other items.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the river town, Kavango East governor Bonifatius Wakudumo, himself a former player of the club, applauded the club’s management for their kind gesture, stating that the club has always supported the government before independence and they keep doing the same to date.

“Rundu Chiefs recreational club has not only played a critical role in post-independent Namibia but also in independent Namibia. We are collectively witnessing the handing over of food commodities as part of your social responsibility in the fight to eliminate Covid-19 in Namibia and Kavango East in particular, and your continued support to the Namibian government is highly valued,” he remarked.

The club also handed over parcels to constituency councillors who will identify beneficiaries within their respective constituencies to benefit from the donation. One community member who similarly benefited from the donation was well-known Rundu resident Kahili.

The governor further called on other football clubs and business entities around the town to emulate the example set by Rundu Chiefs.

Wakudumo also reminded those in attendance to continue adhering to the health regulations set out in stage 2 of the lockdown. He encouraged the residents to wear masks whenever they are in public places and to maintain hygiene at all times.

“We have to comply especially when we are in public areas, please ensure that when you visit the malls you wear masks or else they will not allow you into the shops.”

Stage 2 of the country’s lockdown is expected to remain in effect until 2 June, after which the government will assess the infection trends. Should the spread of the virus remain under control, citizens can expect to transition into stage 3 and lastly, stage 4.

Rundu Chiefs coach Mununga Stephanus expressed gratitude towards the club’s management, saying that management has demonstrated that the players are valued. He said the donation will help the players greatly in these trying times.

“Before the pandemic, the players would get an incentive from the club because they were still active; but now they have just been sitting at home doing nothing. These parcels will really help them and the management should not stop here, they should continue helping these players especially during these difficult times,” Stephanus emphasised.

2020-05-13 09:39:21 | 16 hours ago