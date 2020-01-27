Rundu council infighting ‘unhealthy’

John Muyamba

RUNDU - The chairperson of Swapo leaders assigned to the Kavango East region, James Sankwasa, has described the infighting at the Rundu Town Council as “unhealthy”, adding residents of the town were suffering the most because of squabbles among councillors.

“This is an unhealthy political situation that requires an urgent resolution of issues pertaining to the functioning of the town council for the benefit of the residents of Rundu and equally to those who might require service delivery,” he said.

Sankwasa further stated that for too long now residents of Rundu have been subjected to poor service delivery, which can no longer be tolerated.

The town council is currently without a functioning leadership following last year’s recall of councillors by the local Swapo leadership.

The leadership recalled former mayor Isak Kandingu, former chairperson of the management committee Annastacia Antonio and councillor Toini Hausiku for alleged insurbordination.

Rundu Urban Swapo district coordinator Gabriel Hakusembe told New Era that the three former councillors were called to several meetings but failed to attend. Kandingu has disputed this. Hakusembe has now questioned the acting town council CEO Mathews Naironga why a swearing in ceremony of the council office bearers have not taken place yet despite the local Swapo leadership submitting new candidates.

“Rundu Urban district is the structure to deal with the issue of portfolio nominations at Rundu Town Council and we did that. But it seems the acting CEO has issues. We are not backing down. The swearing in could have taken place already. If a district gives you the names of members to be sworn in, why should you keep delaying things?” Hakusembe queried.

On Wednesday last week, Naironga said a new date for the swearing in of council members was not yet established, “but will be communicated in due course to all stakeholders”.

Last week, the recalled councillors laid a complaint against the district executive committee. Nampa reported that the complaint was addressed to regional coordinator Otilie Shinduvi.

“The DEC (district executive committee) can only recommend to the regional executive committee the suspension of such officials or individual members of the party involved in serious misconduct or the violation of the constitution,” the trio indicated in their complaint.

2020-01-27 07:19:31 | 2 days ago