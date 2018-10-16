Rundu fugitive evades arrest

RUNDU - New Era has learned that the police in Rundu have been on a hunt to rearrest an inmate who recently escaped from the Rundu charge office holding cells during the early hours of 7 October or during the night of 6 October.

Two of the three inmates who escaped were rearrested just a few hours after it was noticed that they had escaped, while the third one is still giving the police sleepless nights.

“The third inmate is still at large and we believe he has crossed the river,” said the Kavango East Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu.

“They might have escaped on Saturday night and it was noticed on Sunday and a search operation was instructed and we only managed to rearrest two of the three, while the other is still at large to date,” he said.“The operation is still on and it’s only a matter of time – we also suspect that he might have crossed the river, but we are on to him,” Kanyetu added.

Kanyetu said harbouring an escapee is a crime as one can be charged with assisting and harbouring a criminal. “If you aid or are found harbouring a criminal, it’s an offence,” Kanyetu said.

