  • November 4th, 2019



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ Rundu trade fair on track

Rundu trade fair on track

John Muyamba   Front Page News   Kavango East
1,771
0

Share on social media


RUNDU - The annual Rundu trade fair is currently underway and the organisers say despite the economic downturn, the turnout is quite pleasant, as there are 127 exhibition stalls at this year’s event.
The trade fair started on Monday and will end tomorrow.

“The attendance is going well, the stalls are active as people are coming in and so far we are happy and expecting more visitors at the fair,” said one of the organiser, Benjamin Makayi who is also the public relations officer at Rundu town council.

Kavango East governor Dr Samuel Mbambo delivered the keynote address yesterday during the official opening. 

Amongst the exhibitors, financial institutions, government institutions.
There is amusement activities such as entertainment for both adult and children, where children are catered for at a kiddies playground with jumping castles.

 Food and refreshment stalls as well as those selling clothes and more are also part of the event.
“Standard Bank is our main sponsor,” Makayi said.


John Muyamba
2019-11-01 07:34:43 | 3 days ago
Home \ Front Page News \ Rundu trade fair on track - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds