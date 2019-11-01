Rundu trade fair on track

RUNDU - The annual Rundu trade fair is currently underway and the organisers say despite the economic downturn, the turnout is quite pleasant, as there are 127 exhibition stalls at this year’s event.

The trade fair started on Monday and will end tomorrow.

“The attendance is going well, the stalls are active as people are coming in and so far we are happy and expecting more visitors at the fair,” said one of the organiser, Benjamin Makayi who is also the public relations officer at Rundu town council.

Kavango East governor Dr Samuel Mbambo delivered the keynote address yesterday during the official opening.

Amongst the exhibitors, financial institutions, government institutions.

There is amusement activities such as entertainment for both adult and children, where children are catered for at a kiddies playground with jumping castles.

Food and refreshment stalls as well as those selling clothes and more are also part of the event.

“Standard Bank is our main sponsor,” Makayi said.

