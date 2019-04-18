Rundu’s Dr Sam Nujoma Drive to be rehabilitated for N$3.4 million

RUNDU – A part of Dr Sam Nujoma Drive in Rundu will be closed off for the next five months for repairs.

Road Fund Administration (RFA) is funding the project at a cost of N$3.4 million.

The part of the road to be worked on runs from Sauyemwa service station to the B10 Nkurenkuru turn-off, authorities said. “This road will be closed for a period of five months. The closure will start on the 19th of April (this Friday) and the purpose is to allow rehabilitation works which are currently underway to go without hindrances,” said said Benjamin Makayi, the public relations officer of Rundu Town Council.

“The public is thus cordially informed to use the reserved temporary bypass or other alternative roads to avoid inconveniences, especially those entering Rundu from Nkurenkuru through that road or leaving town via the same road,” said Makayi.

The road is being reconstructed by VERO Group and supervised by Artee Project Engineers.

2019-04-18 09:22:28 8 hours ago