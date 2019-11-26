Rural school gets new classroom Staff Reporter National Oshikoto

Elina-Ombili Shishaki

OMUTHIYA – Omukwaniilwa Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo last Friday officiated at the inaguration of a classroom at Shuumbwa Combined School where he personally pledged to improve the condition of the school, including ensuring that it was electrified in the coming years. The school is situated at Amilema in the Oshikoto Region.

In his speech, Nangolo said he was proud to be part of the development of the school. “I have learnt that your school didn’t have electricity, I will provide electricity. After three years I want Shuumbwa Combined School to become a secondary school,” he said.

He added that parents who are experiencing financial problems can always come forward to be assisted. “If a parent cannot afford to pay school fees, she or he must report this matter to the school management. They can also talk to the traditional leader who will then forward this matter to me and I will find ways on how I can solve this problem,” said Nangolo.

The construction costs of the classroom were donated by lawyer Sacky Kadhila at more than N$300 000.

Kadhila also funded the construction of a classroom at the same school last year. Nangolo asked parents, community leaders and the school management to maintain good communication and be involved in the upbringing of children.

“Namibia is an independent country, we (parents) have to respect the rights of our children. Let’s teach them cultural values, this will help lower the rate of teenage pregnancy,” Nangolo added. The school principal, Sarafina Itamalo, said most of the teen girls are becoming victims of early pregnancy and as a result they drop out of school.

“Our school is facing many challenges, young schoolgoing girls are dropping out of school, teenage pregnancy is very high. Dear parents, we have to always guide and protect our young ones,” she said.

2019-11-26 06:47:25 | 8 hours ago