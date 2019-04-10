SA youth to represent SADC at Pan-African Youth Forum

WINDHOEK- A South African based youthful motivational speaker has been selected to represent young people in Southern Africa region at the upcoming second Pan Africa Youth Forum scheduled for April 24-27 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The forum will be hosted under the theme “African Youth Unite for Action-Bridging the Gap and Reaching out to Young Africans”.

Vuyo Sibiya, a South African resident is currently the International Youth Ambassador and Chairperson of a youth-based organization called Kuzondlula Motivational Tour (KMT). He told the Youth Corner that at this forum, he will represent all Southern African countries.

The aim of the event is to accelerate action on African youth priorities by directly reaching millions of young Africans in identified key areas such as education, empowerment, entrepreneurship and engagement.

The event will also provide a platform for youth to co-create solutions in these key areas which will contribute to the implementation of the initiative in the near future.

Sibiya said the selection criteria was based on young visionaries who are making a positive impact in their communities. “Young people who have remarkable leadership skills and thinking skills,” added the enthusiastic Sibiya.

“…Because of the work I have done through my organisation KMT, I was able to meet the requirements,” Sibiya who could not contain his excitement shared.

He added that his mission is to go there and represent the youth of South Africa and the SADC region at large. The experience he will gain during the four-day convention, said Sibiya, will enable him to make a huge difference in the lives of young people. Through KMT, Sibiya has already been doing this mainly through motivational dialogues, he explained.

