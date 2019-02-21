Saints too hard to beat …veteran Mengo still going strong

WINDHOEK - The second round of fixtures in the 2019 Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League saw another eventful weekend come to a close in Windhoek and Swakopmund, as several action packed matches set the tone for a competitive season ahead.

As it stands, Saints are top of the log standings in both the Men and Women’s Premier League divisions.

In the men’s premier league, Saints once again claimed complete dominance under the guidance of their coach Trevor Cormack. Saints inflicted a hefty defeat on league opponents, University of Namibia (Unam), with a final score of 18:0 on Friday evening at the Windhoek Show Grounds.

The next day, Saints picked up where they left off and put in a clinical performance to defeat their arch rivals Windhoek Old Boys Sports Club (WOBSC) 12:3. Saints’ Liam Hermanus scored 10 goals between the two games.

Champions a couple of seasons ago, WOBSC would however need to re-assess their strategy going into the reminder of the season in order for them to pose a serious title threat as they narrowly scraped to a 3-all draw against a young Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) team on Friday evening.

During their encounter, WOBSC came back from behind through a hat trick from Siyabonga Martins to put them a goal ahead, only for JP Britz to equalise in the dying moments of the game to secure a share of the spoils for both teams.

In the other game, the Men’s Wanderers Premier League side registered their first points of the season after a dominant performance over Unam whom they defeated 7:3 on Saturday evening. In the Women’s Premier League, Unam played to a 2-all draw against Saints on Friday evening.

Wanderers slumped to a 3:0 loss against Unam as seasoned player Magreth Mengo proved to be the difference between the two sides as she scored a hat-trick during the match. Unam later drew 2-all against Saints.

