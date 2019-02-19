Sanlam “Bag to School” winners receive prizes

WINDHOEK – Last Friday, the enthusiastic young competition winners and their parents gathered at the Sanlam Investments office in Windhoek to receive their prizes handed to them by Tega Shiimi ya Shiimi, CEO of Sanlam Investments Namibia. Fifty winners located across Namibia each received a school bag filled with stationeries.

Education is where it all starts, especially in Namibia where academic success is held in such high regard. However, many school children and their parents lack the funds to buy school bags and stationeries. Having the basic tools for the job, any job is essential and going to school is no different. It is difficult to learn anything if you do not have pens, pencils, exercise books and a bag to carry them in. Sanlam is committed to ensuring more children receive a good education in Namibia and sees this as part of its responsibility to Namibia’s youth.

Denille Roostee, Marketing and Communications Manager, Sanlam Namibia, said, “At Sanlam Namibia, we understand the profound effect that good quality education has on the lives of our young people. It was why this competition was created.” She continued; “Sanlam Namibia wants to use this competition and opportunity to encourage all students of Namibia to commit to their education in order to achieve new heights, as they are the future of our country.” In addition, she called on parents to take the first step in making provision for their children’s future education.

Sanlam Namibia has invested in numerous education initiatives under the management of Hilaria Graig. One of these projects being the Sanlam Bursary Project, committing N$200 000 to the development of young Namibians in 2019.



