Sanlam Junior Tennis Tournament next month

After hosting a hugely successful junior tournament last month at various venues across Windhoek, the Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) will next month be back with another junior event, and this time is the much-anticipated T05 Sanlam Junior Tennis Tournament.

The T05 Sanlam Junior Tennis Tournament was initially scheduled for the coastal town of Swakopmund on the weekend of 3-4 July, but the NTA had to move the competition’s venue from Swakopmund to Windhoek due to the strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in the Erongo region.

Although the tournament has now been moved to Windhoek, the competition dates remain the same (3-4 July) and fierce action can be expected when the country’s top tennis stars take to the courts.

According to NTA’s chairperson of the junior tennis committee, Santie van der Walt, all matches will be played at the same venues used for last month’s junior competition and a total 150 matches will be played in two days. Matches will be played at the Central Tennis Courts (CTC), DTS, SKW, and Police Tennis Court in the capital.

Van der Walt also added that all participants will be exposed to strict measures during the tournament and one such measure is that players are not allowed to shake hands, share equipment, towels, water bottles and refreshments. The sanitising and washing of hands will strictly be monitored and face masks will also be made available at different

courts. The tournament is open for all and interested participants can register for N$200 for all NTA-registered players and N$300 for non-registered players. The NTA also plans to host an extra tournament at the coast on 4 September depending on the country’s Covid-19 status during those targeted dates.

