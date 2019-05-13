Sanlam staff give back through Mother’s Day campaign

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - Sanlam staff, through their Mother’s Day campaign, recently donated items to expecting mothers and newborn babies at the Katutura Maternity Ward. The campaign termed ‘From One Mother to the Next’, saw the Sanlam staff collect items such as clothes, formula milk, toiletries, non-perishable food and toys, which were handed over to the hospital matron, who through her office, will distribute the items to those mothers and babies deemed to be in need.



Speaking at the official hand over, Sanlam Marketing and Communications Manager, Hilaria Graig, said,“We wanted to celebrate Mother’s Day by giving back to the less fortunate mothers. This was an internal campaign, which we did as staff members and I am proud to say even our male colleagues participated to make this campaign a success.”

Graig stressed that, “At Sanlam we understand the costs associated with the arrival of a new baby, we also understand that some mothers are unable to provide these items to their babies. Our goal with this campaign was to put a smile on these mothers faces and give them a Mother’s Day worth remembering.”



Speaking at the same event, the Katutura Hospital Maternity Ward matron, Sr Katjatena, expressed gratitude to the Sanlam staff, who went out of their way to assist the needy mothers and babies in her ward.

Katjatena said she is thankful to Sanlam and community members who continue to assist the mothers and babies at her ward.



“We really do have mothers and babies who are in need, I will personally ensure that these items go to those mothers who really need them. I express my gratitude to Sanlam for this initiative,” Katjatena said,.

