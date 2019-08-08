Scholtz pens youth guide

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP- !Nami#uis Constituency Councillor, Jan Scholtz recently produced a youth leaders’ guide as a means to address the socio-economic and cultural challenges being experienced by both the youth and community at large.

“Working as both a teacher and youth officer I facilitated youth projects as well as leadership and developmental youth activities,” Scholtz explained when referring to his experience.

Outlining the objectives of his book, the councillor emphasised it was initially to provide youth leaders with basic skills in project management and programme planning.

In addition, the guide can serve to develop youth leaders’ awareness that a need exist for the initiation of projects which require proper planning.

The idea is also to “create youth leaders who can function as advisors, as opposed to know-it-alls,” Scholtz said. Lastly the book aims to teach youth leaders about community involvement in the planning, formulation and execution of projects, according to the veteran youth officer.

“The task faced by youth leaders and organisers is to change the behaviour of the unproductive cadres in the youth and equipped them with the necessary knowledge to become productive, assertive citizens, contributing towards the country’s economy at the end of the day,” he stressed.

As basic elements of a generic project proposal he cited a short abstract, clear statement of the project, precise objectives, proper research, attainable timeframe, realistic budget, aggressive monitoring and evaluation amongst others.

“It is my sincere hope that this book, which will be availed to government and relevant stakeholder’s offices will make a significant impact towards change towards the youth’s prevailing socio-economic circumstances,” the regional councillor concluded.



