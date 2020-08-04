School closes after staffer tests positive Eveline de Klerk National Ohangwena

Nuusita Ashipala & Eveline de Klerk

The Ponhofi Secondary School in the Ohangwena region has temporarily suspended classes for its grade 11 and 12 learners after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Ohangwena education Isak Hamatwi said no classes will be conducted until Wednesday this week, with a possibility of an extension.

“The Ministry of Health and Social Services has advised that there should be nothing going on at the school at the moment,” said Hamatwi.

Hamatwi said the school is now in the custody of the health ministry to trace contacts and disinfect premises.

New Era understands the concerned staff member made a stop at the office for about two hours before testing positive.

Meanwhile, Hamatwi said the boarding learners will be kept at the school.

“The movement of the hostel learners will be restricted to the hostel only until the school has been cleared,” said Hamatwi.

Day scholars and Grade 10s who were expected to resume classes this week have already been informed not to report to the school.

Learners will be informed when to return.

According to the director, the school has over 700 learners in grades 11 and 12.

The director appealed to schools to continue exercising the health measures put in place to ensure teaching and learning continue in a safe environment.

Although the case at Ponhofi was recorded in Oshana region, Ohangwena had nine confirmed Covid-19 positive cases by yesterday morning.

112 test positive

Meanwhile, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday announced 112 more people have tested positive to Covid-19, while the country recorded its 12th death to the virus. Namibia now has 2 406 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Walvis Bay, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus, accounted for 92 of the positive cases, while Windhoek recorded 16. Swakopmund reported two positive cases, whereas Mariental, Okahandja, Otjiwarongo and Karasburg each reported one case.

According to Shangula, the coronavirus-related death was reported in Windhoek. “This is a 49 years old male who was admitted on 28 July 2020 in the Windhoek Central Hospital for urgent surgical intervention. He was swabbed and operated on the same day. He then developed surgical complications. His results came back positive,” said Shangula, adding the patient died on Sunday.

Shangula is also expected to announce a record number of recoveries today after the health authorities started implementing the new de-isolation protocol, which recommends a ten-day isolation period for Covid-19 patients.

“We have recorded a number of recoveries as a result of implementing the new protocol; however, the team is still verifying, and we will update the nation tomorrow (today) on the figure.”

