School Outreach programme stretches to Hardap Region

WINDHOEK- Debmarine Namibia School Outreach programme stretched to Hardap Region schools namely, Dr Lemmer High School and Rehoboth High School last Friday.

The School Outreach is aimed at raising awareness of careers within the marine industry across regions in Namibia as well as to sensitise bursary and scholarship opportunities offered by the company. David Oliver, a product of Dr Lemmer High School, who also served as Head Boy in 2006 and currently working for Debmarine Namibia as a Mineral Processing Engineer urged learners to take their studies seriously and to aim for the best. “Dr Lemmer High School produced a lot of brilliant learners during my time, most who have excelled and currently working for Debmarine Namibia. I am living testimony to this. Therefore, it does not matter where you come from, or your circumstances, the opportunities within Debmarine Namibia are open to those who are determined to work hard irrespective of their backgrounds,” said Olivier.

2019-03-27 09:18:17 5 days ago