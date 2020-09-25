Senior tennis tourney this weekend Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

The Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) will this weekend host its third senior tournament for the year, with action starting today at the Central Tennis Club, Namibian Police Courts and SKW courts in the capital.

According to Wellington Sibanda, who is the developmental coach at NTA, over 50 entries have been confirmed for the exciting event, which ends on Sunday.

“We have over 50 entries who have secured their places at this weekend’s tournament. The tournament will also see doubles being played,” he said.

Top players such as Deon van Dyk, Dantago Gawanab, Risto Shikongo, Daniel Jauss, Michau Basson and South Africa-based Taimi Nashiku are all expected to grace the courts this weekend.

2020-09-25 11:06:58 | 8 hours ago