Separate road accidents claim 11 lives

OMUTHIYA – Eleven people perished on the country’s national roads, with two more deaths recorded in Oshikoto on Friday in addition to that of the other nine that perished in the horrendous Okahandja-Otjiwarongo road on Thursday while passengers were headed home.

The road accident that claimed two more lives happened on the Omuntele-UkwiiyuUshona gravel road on Friday at around 19h20 when the driver of a silver Isuzu lost control of the vehicle on a sharp curve of the road, causing the vehicle to overturn.

According to Oshikoto’s regional crime investigation coordinator, the driver, Matheus Andreas (60) and his passenger Maria Toyi Joshua (38) succumbed to injuries later at the Okatope Health Centre, while four other occupants were admitted in Onandjokwe hospital.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, three people including a three-month-old baby, died on the spot after the Toyota pick-up Legend 45 collided head-on with a truck at around 01h50, about 35 kilometres outside Okahandja.

Otjozondjupa police spokesperson police Inspector Maureen Mbeha said there were four occupants in the pick-up, and one survived. She said the deceased were family, of which father and son died on the spot. They have been identified as Vilho Amunyela (40), Natangwe Amunyela (10), and third victim three-month-old baby boy Ameni Amunyela succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The 36-year-old truck driver and his passenger survived with minor injuries.

Many people last week travelled to different destinations from Khomas and Erongo, which were placed on lockdown following the outbreak of the Covid-19 in an attempt to contain it.

Another collision, which claimed six lives, happened on Thursday evening on the same road, 25 kilometres outside Okahandja, when a Toyota pick-up rammed into an oncoming minibus. It was reported the driver of the Toyota was overtaking a truck when the vehicles collided head-on, stated Mbeha.

“Four people died on the spot and one at the hospital, while the driver of the green combi, Junias Nande (32), who was alone, also died on the scene,” she stated.

Other deceased are Simson Gerhard (67), Shivute Helena (9), Erasu Yehinda (5), Fiina Ndeleni Nangombe (22), and Albertina Simson (26).

Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua said the weekend seems to have been relatively quiet; she has not received additional reports of other accidents across the country. “I am still waiting for reports and if there are any other accidents,” she stated.

– osimasiku@nepc.com.na

2020-03-30 09:52:15 | 18 hours ago