Seven-month-old baby dies in his sleep John Muyamba National Kavango East

RUNDU – A seven-month-old baby boy died while sleeping with his mother at Sitopogo village near the Nankudu district hospital in Kavango West.

The mother discovered the lifeless boy after she tried to wake him up with the hope of breastfeeding him. The infant was reporteldy not feeling well two days prior to his death.

“It is alleged that Kaunda Sindendere died while sleeping with his mother and the mother only realised that the baby was lifeless when she attempted to breastfeed him,” the police report stated.

An autopsy will be undertaken to determine the cause of death.

In a separate matter in Kavango West, an incident of housebreaking was reported at around 07h00 at the Nkurenkuru veterinary office. It is alleged that suspects used unknown objects to break the office window to gain entrance and stole two laptops valued at N$17 000. The police had not made any arrests or recovered the stolen items.

2020-03-04 07:29:54 | 1 days ago