Shipanga pharmaceutical wholesaler launched

Paheja Siririka

OKAHANDJA - Shipanga Medical Services – a pharmaceutical wholesale supplier - was officially launched at Okahandja in the Otjozondjupa Region last week by Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula.



The medical service, a 100 percent Namibian-owned, was established in 2010 and only became operational in 2016.

According to the Executive Chairman of Shipanga Medical Services Martin Shipanga, the creation of the medical centre comes from the desire to serve the people and to illustrate that Namibians have the ability to be players in industries that are important to the economy.



“Healthcare is special in so many ways because it touches the existence of humanity,” he said.

Shipanga said they have positioned their business to source directly from manufacturers with the aim of creating affordable medical services to healthcare service providers.



“We want to change and break barriers of traditional medical supplies which has been escalated and loaded in term of pricing,” said Shipanga.



Shipanga said prices at his new company sometimes confuse consumers. That, he said, is how unbelievably low they are.

“Sometimes our clients don’t believe that our prices are affordable and many times believe there is a mistake on our pricing,” said Shipanga.



“We are committed to not only serve Namibia but we are positioning ourselves to serve the sub-region.”

While the Shipanga Medical Services will be providing a wide spectrum of healthcare, they want to be known as the leading pharmaceutical wholesaler in Namibia.



“We want to be known as the leader in supplying medical devices and equipment,” said Shipanga.

The medical service is geared to supply state hospitals, medical centres, private doctors, laboratories and pharmacies, among others.



About N$20 million was pumped into birthing the new company.

Apart from Okahandja, the group is committed to opening another pharmaceutical distribution warehouse in Windhoek.

“The premises have been acquired and we are ready,” said Shipanga.



Governor of the Otjozondjupa Region Otto Ipinge, in a speech read on his behalf by his special advisor John Khamuseb, commended Shipanga on the initiative.



“As the regional governor, I am grateful for this investment in medical and health care facilities as that will benefit, particularly the people of the Otjozondjupa Region with the direct access to a range of health care services and equipment as close to home as possible,” said Ipinge.



Okahandja mayor Johannes Hindjou showed his support and asked Shipanga to not forget the people of Okahandja when it comes to employment.



“As the town, we are faced with youth unemployment and we will appreciate if companies like Shipanga Medical Services can help and reduce those numbers,” said Hindjou.



Health minister Shangula said it was encouraging that the creation of the medical services company is a direct response to government’s call for more people to get involved, especially when it comes to job creation.



“I want to call upon medical suppliers doing business in Namibia to support our people like Shipanga Medical Services who have taken bold steps to establish such business venture,” said Shangula.



2019-03-18 10:40:04 14 days ago