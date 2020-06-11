Sibolile takes over reigns at Ohangwena Selma Ikela National Ohangwena

Namibian Police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga has appointed Elizabeth Sibolile as the new regional commander of Ohangwena, replacing Simeon Shindinge who retired at the end of May. Sibolile has also been promoted to the rank of commissioner. Sibolile becomes the third woman regional commander in the country. She also forms part of the senior management team of the Namibian Police.

“The appointment of Commissioner Sibolile is a great commitment of the inspector general in strengthening and promoting women’s development and advancement in the police force,” stated police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi.

Prior to Sibolile’s appointment, she headed the performance evaluation division of the force policy planning and development directorate at the police national headquarters. She joined the police force on 10 July 1990.

Shikwambi said Sibolile also served in various capacities within the force. Regarding the retiring Commissioner Shindinge, he joined the police force on 9 May 1990 and served in various capacities, including serving as the regional commander for Omaheke, Omusati and Ohangwena. “The inspector general, the management, rank and file and civilian component of the police is proud of commissioner Shindinge’s commitment, leadership style and the dedicated policing service he rendered to the Namibian people for all those years, is and now retiring with honour and dignity,” remarked Shikwambi.

sikela@nepc.com.na

