Six-year-old girl raped at Nkurenkuru

WINDHOEK - Police recorded four rapes over the weekend, which included a six-year-old girl who was raped at Nkurenkuru by a 26-year-old suspect.

The incident happened on June 15, at about 23h00 at Mavenge village.

In this week’s police crime report, it was stated the suspect aged 26, was arrested following the incident. He is in police custody and police investigation continues.

In a similar incident, a 17-year-old girl was raped by an adult male who is her cousin at Okakukaevelina village in Oshikuku about a week ago.

“It is further alleged that the suspect went to the victim’s house, ordered her to go cook for him at his residence which the victim agreed to. It is alleged after eating, the suspect further ordered the victim to go in his room whereby he locked the door and had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent,” reads the report. The suspect is not yet arrested and police investigation continues.

Police at Mariental arrested two men aged 17 and 31 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman on Saturday evening. The incident happened at Oshiwanapenduka location around 22h00.

It is alleged the suspects forcefully dragged the 20-year-old victim from where she was, to one of the suspect’s residence and had sexual intercourse without her consent by giving each other chances to rape her. Police investigation continues.

2019-06-26 09:48:43 8 hours ago