SME Bank liquidators pursue dodgy bankers

WINDHOEK - In an ex parte application in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, the liquidators of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank asked the Windhoek High Court to attach the possession of five people that had dealings with the now defunct bank that was meant to help SMEs.

Acting High Court Judge Collins Parker issued a rule nisi (interim order) calling upon Enock Kamushinda, Tawanda Mumvuma, Joseph Tapiwa Banda, Chiedza Goromonzi and Lyndon Gaidzanwa to show cause why on or before April 26 this year an order attaching and authorizing the deputy sheriff to attach the following: Kamushinda’s membership in and to Monsson Investments cc; his membership in and to Mid-Way Properties cc; his membership in and to Azores Business Consultants cc; his eight ordinary shares held in and to Greytal Investments and his eight ordinary shares in and to Axtro Investments (Pty) Ltd; his membership in and to Windhoek Golf Estate Number 37 cc.

The judge further ordered that N$2 200 in cash and three self-help books of Mumvuma be attached; immovable property Section 16 at Guinas Court of Banda; four pairs of shoes and one leather bound diary of Goromonzi and Gaidzanwa’s membership in and to Flem Capital Investments.

He also ordered that costs of two instructed and one instructing counsel must be paid by the respondents. It was further ordered that the following bank statements may be used in action proceedings to be instituted – Account number 04 321 7907 held at Standard Bank Namibia; Account number 6226524234 held at First national Bank Namibia; Account number 62161140232 in the name of Crown Finance Corporation held at First National Bank Namibia and Account number 62245517175 held in the name of Heritage Investments at First National Bank of Namibia.

2019-03-06 09:53:14 26 days ago