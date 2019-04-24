Social Reflection: Discontentment

There is an ingrained need to know, that is dominant in human beings. Psychologically, we have a need to understand and make sense of our surroundings and everyday life.

There remains a need to understand the overarching purpose of one’s life, whether consciously or subconsciously. With reason, because the why is what drives us to live through life each day. The why is the purpose.

Yet, statistics show that at age 26 the average young adult faces a mass of confusion as to what to make of their life. This stems from a need to have it figured out and have a concrete plan for one’s life, and an unrealistic expectation from oneself. It too is backed by the constant comparison to age mates, which is magnified by social media and having an insight into the lives of others.

A deep uncertainty formulates which alters the ability to focus on one’s individual journey, which creates a need to replicate the lives of those we aspire to or are inspired by, or worse yet, stagnation.

There are two generations that are most affected by the need to have it figured out in one’s twenties, which is Generation Z and Millennials. There is a fast pace, insatiable need to achieve, and achieve fast. The fast pace evolution of technology has created a need to evolve as quickly in the said generations, which has bred an impatience to master skills and an ever-changing mindset which breeds uncertainty in decision making.

This creates an unspoken pressure to live up to unrealistic expectations that are set on the precedent of what is seen on the internet and the constant comparison of lives regardless of background or privilege.

The comparison breeds unhappiness and discontentment and a need to always be looking for the next achievement and next big thing.

A wise man once said, no condition in life is permanent. In believing this, there comes a degree of comfort. In that, yes ambition drives one forward. Yes, the desire to achieve is where creating your reality stems from. However, it is important to note the journey.

To bask in the process of becoming and enjoy it, to not rob yourself of the present moment because one’s eyes are constantly on the end goal. To allow the here, the now to be enough. Discontentment allows you to push forward, but don’t let discontentment be why you cannot enjoy the journey to becoming. Life remains a journey, not a destination.

*Mavis Braga Elias is a Civil Engineer by qualification and a Marketing Officer by profession. A philanthropist at heart and founder of the EM Love Foundation. She won the Vivid Philanthropist award in 2015 and the Queens Young Leaders Awards 2018. Find her on Twitter- @mavisbraga

2019-04-24 09:45:08 1 days ago