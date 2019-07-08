Soldier nabbed for reckless driving 

WINDHOEK – A member of the Namibia Defence Force (NDF) was arrested after driving an unlicensed vehicle that was involved in an accident on Friday, killing a passenger.

The passenger, aged 30, died instantly after the NDF member lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the Tsandi-Okahao road.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at around 19h30 at Onalushwa village in Tsandi Constituency of Omusati Region.

According to the Omusati police, a case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened against the driver, whose vehicle licence had expired.

The police said that the licensed driver of an unlicensed white Toyota pickup, with registration number N173-511W, was driving from Tsandi towards Okahao when he overturned the car while trying to avoid hitting a donkey that was crossing the road.

He lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and overturned, causing serious injuries to the passenger who died on the spot.

The driver Amakali Silvanus Amakali, 56, escaped with no visible injuries. He is from Oshikamba village in Tsandi Constituency. Amakali is a member of Namibian Defence Force stationed at Osona military school.

The passenger has been identified as Onesmus Paulus, 30, from Oshikandanga village in Oshikoto Region.

His body was transported to Okahao police mortuary for an autopsy and his next of kin have been informed.

2019-07-08 09:35:29 1 days ago