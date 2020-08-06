Sport awards postponed to next year Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

The 17th edition of the Namibia Annual Sports Awards (NASA), which were initially scheduled for end of October 2020, have been postponed to October next year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) officially announced yesterday.

NSC chief administrator Freddy Mwiya, at a well-attended press briefing in Windhoek yesterday, said that due to the ongoing Covid-19 State of Emergency in the country, it will be impossible to successfully host the annual prestigious awards, which recognises and honours the country’s sporting heroes.

He added that the decision was in line with the NSC’s efforts to curb the further spread of the virus, which has denied athletes the opportunity to effectively participate in local and international competitions.

Mwiya further said that the NASA organising committee has also consulted all key stakeholders about their decision to shelve the awards until next year and all stakeholders endorsed the recommendation to push the awards to next year.

“The 17th edition of NASA has been postponed to October 2021 after the NSC Board on 30 July 2020 endorsed the postponement of the event… As a result of these circumstances, the NASA organising committee after consultations deemed it as not feasible for the event to go ahead this year as originally planned. We believe that we cannot expect a fair and quality submission of nominations to NASA given the limited numbers of competitive events our athletes were able to participate and compete in during the last quarter of 2019,” said Mwiya.

