Sports Expo awareness parade tomorrow in Windhoek

WINDHOEK – The organisers of the upcoming Namibia Annual Sports Expo (NASE) will tomorrow hold an awareness parade in Windhoek, with the aim of creating more awareness and support for Namibia’s first ever sports expo.

Tomorrow’s parade that starts at 10:00 in the morning will take participants through the city’s Independence Avenue, and will see members of various sport federations, unions and umbrella bodies partake in the procession. The popular Namibia Correctional Service brass band will lead proceedings with some of their best tunes.

The expo, which will be the first of its kind for the country, is slated for September 4-7 at both the Independence Stadium and Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek. Registration for would-be exhibitors already opened on June 4 and a late registration gracing period has also been provisioned for exhibitors who might have encountered difficulties registering earlier. The closing date for the late exhibition registration period will be tomorrow.

Some of the benefits to be enjoyed by the companies exhibiting at the country’s first ever sports expo will be unlimited access to engage and exchange notes and ideas with their target markets and they will also be treated to a fully-fledged stakeholders/partnership engagement platform.

Exhibitors will also see their company logos featuring in the NASE conference and also on the NASE website during the expo and for an extended period. More importantly, the organisers said, companies showcasing their products and services will receive maximum exposure and their brands connected with continental and international brands.

The expo will be the country’s biggest international show dedicated to the sports, fitness and health industries, and will also put special emphasis on the local manufacturing industry with the aim of showcasing and connecting them with potential investors that will be in attendance.

2019-08-30 08:47:11 16 hours ago