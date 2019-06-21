Sports Expo exhibitors registration now open …local, international companies urged to register

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, in collaboration with the Namibia Sport Commission (NSC), this week announced the opening of registration dates for would-be exhibitors at the upcoming Namibia Annual Sports Expo (NASE).

The expo, which will be the first of its kind for Namibia, takes place from September 4-7 at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek and this week, organisers of the expo announced exhibition registration dates, which already opened on June 4 and run until July 31.

A late registration gracing period has also been provisioned for exhibitors who might have difficulties registering early, and the late exhibition registration period runs from August 1-31, the organizers said.

Some of the benefits that will be enjoyed by the companies exhibiting at the country’s first ever sports expo will be unlimited access to engage and exchange notes and ideas with their target markets during the expo and will also be treated to a fully-fledged stakeholders/partnership engagement platform.

Exhibitors that will be part of the expo will also see their company logos featuring in the NASE conference and also on the NASE website during the expo and for an extended period. More importantly, the organisers said, companies showcasing their products and services at the expo will receive maximum exposure and their brands connected with continental and international brands.

For the various stall prices, Namibian companies will pay N$3,900 for an indoor 3x3 exhibition stall in the Main Exhibition Hall and N$7,800 for a 3x6 exhibition stall also in the Main Exhibition Hall.

Local fitness and wellness companies will be charged N$2,000 for an outdoor 4x4 exhibition stall and N$1,600 for local sports federations exhibiting at outdoor 4x4 exhibition stalls. Food stalls (3x3) will be going for N$3,400.

South African Development Community (Sadc) companies and federations participating in the expo have also been allocated special price slots for their various products and services.

For an indoor 3x3 exhibition stall in the Main Exhibition Hall, Sadc visitors will pay N$4,500 and N$9,000 for a 3x6 exhibition stall also in the Main Exhibition Hall. For an outdoor 4x4 exhibition stall, Sadc fitness and wellness companies will pay N$2,500 and N$2 000 for sports federations exhibiting at outdoor 4x4 exhibition stalls. Sadc visitors will be charged N$4,000 for 3x3 food stalls

For international exhibitors, 3x3 exhibition stalls in the Main Exhibition Hall will be going for N$5,000 and a 3x6 exhibition stall goes for N$10,000 in the Main Exhibition Hall.

International fitness and wellness exhibitors will pay N$2,900 for an outdoor 4x4 exhibition stall and N$2,400 by international federations showcasing at outdoor 4x4 exhibition stands. An amount of N$4,500 for food stalls will be charged for international exhibitors.

The organisers have however cautioned that the abovementioned prices are valid for early birds only, as late applications will be charged 15% higher. Final payments are due on or before July 31, thereafter a 10% charge will be added to the initial invoice.

The expo will be the country’s biggest international show dedicated to the sports, fitness and health industries, and will also put special emphasis on the local manufacturing industry with the aim of showcasing and connecting them with potential investors that will be in attendance during the expo.

