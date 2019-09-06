Sports expo perfect platform to liberate the youth – Mbumba … as first ever such expo is launched

WINDHOEK – Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba believes the sports expo has the required positive manifold effects to not only benefit the country’s sport fraternity but to also act as a unifier and enhancer of economic opportunities for the youth.

Officially launching Namibia’s first ever annual sports expo at Windhoek’s Independence Stadium yesterday, Mbumba touched on the importance of the expo and the opportunities that come with an event of such magnitude, saying it will give the country’s youth a good platform to be creative and build relations by sharing notes with fellow exhibitors at the event

“It’s high time for the sport sector to end the begging mentality and always knocking on doors for funds, because now a platform has been created for those in the sector to come up with ways on how to become self-sustainable. We need to use sports to achieve better health, patriotism and nation-building. We must also use sports as contributor to the Namibian economy and help curb unemployment in the country. Sport must be a catalyst that unites our people and empowers people and communities,” he said.

On his part, Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Erastus Uutoni called on sponsors to start investing more money in developing coaches throughout the 14 regions of Namibia.

“If we use the little resources we have and develop 14 or 28 coaches in the regions, we will start seeing the quality of athletes that can be selected to represent the country at a higher level,” he said. He added that local sports can only improve if there are qualified coaches who can produce good athletes.

The expo is the country’s biggest international show dedicated to the sports, fitness and health industries, and will also put special emphasis on the local manufacturing industry with the aim of showcasing and connecting them with potential investors in attendance at the expo.

More importantly, the expo in its design aims to strategically bring together a diverse range of national and international sports organisations, sports goods and equipment manufacturers, technology and innovation providers along with sports retailers, dealers, distributors, sports marketing professionals, sports media experts as well as local and international sports federations, national associations and other internationally renowned sport leaders under one roof. – Additional info: Nampa



