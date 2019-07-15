Standard Bank Namibia wins Best Bank at the Euromoney Awards

WINDHOEK – Standard Bank Namibia has been recognised in a series of award wins at the Euromoney Awards 2019 for Excellence and took top spot as Namibia’s Best Bank.

“Standard Bank is delighted to have been recognised with these awards at this year’s Euromoney Awards for Excellence. It acknowledges the dedication of our staff and support of our valued customers,” said Chief Executive Vetumbuavi Mungunda.

“Our purpose is to drive Namibia’s growth. We are committed to being more than a provider of financial products and services – we are a catalyst for economic change in our country and we endeavour to enhance the lives of our fellow Namibians by doing the right business the right way. This award is a manifestation of our commitment to our clients and Namibia,” said Mungunda.

As a leading publication covering the growth of international finance, Euromoney’s awards programme recognises banks in almost 100 countries, in all regions and in 20 global categories.

Mungunda also congratulated other Standard Bank Group members for their respective awards, which were announced in London (UK) on July 10. In the Investment Bank category, the Euromoney awards also recognised Standard Bank’s investment banking excellence in Angola, Malawi, South Africa and Zambia. Standard Bank was also named as Africa’s Best Bank for Wealth Management, and Best Bank in Namibia and Uganda.

2019-07-15 10:08:52 1 days ago