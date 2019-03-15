Standard Bank Top-8 Cup semifinals this weekend…all matches slated for the coast

WINDHOEK – Action in the Standard Bank Top-8 Cup resumes this weekend when the last four remaining teams go toe-to-toe in the semifinals of the cup competition at the Kuisebmond Stadium at the coastal town of Walvis Bay.

Tomorrow, Namibia football reigning champions African Stars will open the day’s proceedings with a vital clash against hoodoo team Tura Magic at the Kuisebmond Stadium at 16h00, before in-from Black Africa concludes the day with what is expected to be a thrilling clash against rivals Tigers at 19h00.

Black Africa coach Paulus Shipanga said his team is ready to face Tigers FC in the semifinals of the Top-8 Cup. The competition is organised by the Namibia Premier League (NPL) and the semifinals will be played in two legs. The semifinals return leg is scheduled for Windhoek on 30 March.

Speaking recently in an interview after his team defeated Life Fighters in a league match over the weekend, Shipanga said he was glad to have been drawn with Tigers in the semi-finals.

“I always tell people football will humble you, and we currently have a tough task ahead of us with Tigers, but what makes me happy is seeing that our next fixture of the Standard Bank Top-8 Cup will be played in Walvis Bay, where our team scores a lot of goals,” he said.

The coach added that their target at the moment is to win every trophy they are competing in. “As a coach, your goal is to win everything you compete in, but as I usually say, football will humble you. With the first leg of the league coming to an end, we will now plan accordingly for this competition so we get positive results from these two legs,” Shipanga said.

The winners of the competition will take home N$500 000, while the runner-up will get N$250 000. The losing semi-finalists will each receive N$125 000. -Additional info: Nampa

Standard Bank Top 8 Cup semifinals:

First Leg, Saturday, 16 March 2019

Kuisebmond Stadium, Walvis Bay

16h00: Tura Magic vs African Stars

19h00: Tigers and Black Africa

Second leg, 30 March

Sam Nujoma Stadium Windhoek,

16h00: Black Africa vs Tigers

19h00: African Stars s vs Tura Magic

2019-03-15 11:13:27 17 days ago