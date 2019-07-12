Stars denies talks with Ghanaian coach Akonnor

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Despite multiple reports by various credible Ghanaian media outlets that Namibian football club African Stars is in advanced talks with former Asante Kotoko FC head coach, Charles Kwablan “CK” Akonnor, Stars yesterday denied any links with the Ghanaian native.

Various leading and trusted Ghanaian online media outlets such as Ghanasoccernet, GhanaWeb and Modern Ghana all reported yesterday that Akonnor was in serious talks with Stars and a deal is not far from being reached.

Akonnor was recently relieved of his duties at Kotoko and was replaced by Norwegian mentor Kjetil Zachariassen and asked to take up the role of club technical director, which he refused and since remained club-less.

Queried for confirmation late yesterday, Stars Executive Director Salomo Hei denied any link with the former Black Stars midfielder, saying he has also heard of reports by the Ghanaian media but maintained that those reports were far from the truth.

According to Modern Ghana, “indications are that the four times Namibian Premier League champions were impressed with the exploits of the ex-Black Stars captain when he led the Porcupine Warriors [ Kotoko as they are known] to the group stages of the last edition of the CAF Confederations Cup. The management of the club believes when brought on board, Akonnor will be able to lead the side to 5th title and possibly continental success in the next edition of the CAF Confederations Cup. The negotiations are at an advanced stage and an agreement could be reached very soon.”

The former Accra Hearts of Oak and Obuasi Ashanti Gold manager will be tasked to win the Namibian League and lead Stars to a successful campaign in CAF’s second-tier competition if he accepts the new job. He has also has stints with Dreams FC and Sekondi Eleven Wise all in Ghana.



