Stars, Tigers, BA and Magic reach Top 8 semifinals…as Pirates, Gunners, Arrows and Unam stumble

WINDHOEK – Namibia football reigning champions African Stars on Saturday emphatically brushed aside a hapless Orlando Pirates by 5-0 to book their place in the semifinals of the maiden edition of the Standard Bank Top 8 Cup at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in the capital.

In a somehow one-sided match, Stars were the dominant side right from the onset and at halftime, they were leading by 2-0 through goals from striker Roger Katjiteo and Comoros Islands import Ibrahim Youssef.

The second half came and Pirates were still finding it difficult to put their best foot forward as they show little resistance to Stars onslaughts. Through consistency and good coordination – especially at the back and in midfield – Starlile extended their lead when Crispin Mbewe, substitute Panduleni Nekundi and Aubrey Amseb all added their names to the scoreboard as Stars marched to a comfortable 5-0 win over an unresponsive Pirates and subsequently booked their spot in the competition’s semifinals. Amseb took home the Man of the Match award, which comes with a cool N$2000.

Also on Saturday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Katutura giants Black Africa delivered a resilient performance which saw them narrowly conquer a stubborn Eleven Arrows outfit by 1-0. The Lively Lions, as Africa is affectionately known, managed to secure a place in the semifinals, thanks to a solitary effort by McCartney Naweseb in the 70th minute. Africa’s midfielder Wesley Katjiteo walked away with Man of the Match award and N$2000.

In Friday’s action at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Tura Magic striker Salomon Omseb was the hero on the day as he scored a goal in each side of the interval to propel Magic to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Otjiwarongo club Mighty Gunners. Omseb was also chosen Man of the Match and pocketed N$2000 for his individual brilliance which guided Magic into the semifinals. Olsen Ameb scored Gunners only goal.

Tigers were the first team to secure a place in the semifinals when they defeated a rigid Unam FC outfit, which was equally determined but somewhat lacked a bit of luck to get the job done on the day. A solitary effort by Llewelyn Stanley proved enough to send Tigers through to the semifinals in a highly entertaining match at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Thursday night. Stanley was chosen Man of the Match and took home N$2000.

Stars, Magic, Black Africa and Tigers will now wait for the semifinals draw to be held on 6 March when the resumption of action in the inaugural Standard Bank Top 8 Cup will be announced.

