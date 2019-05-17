Stars, Tigers in dazzling Standard Bank Top-8 Cup final …traditional rivalry renewed

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Having lost out on the league title, African Stars will tomorrow turn their full attention to the Standard Bank Top-8 Cup final where they face archrivals Tigers at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

Stars, who failed to retain the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) trophy after they were beaten by Black Africa in the league title race, will tomorrow seek consolation in the Top-8 Cup and possibly hope to beat Tigers in order to cap off their season on a high. Although Tigers haven’t enjoyed a smooth ride in their league campaign this season, tomorrow will be a different affair and their current lukewarm league form should not be misread by Stars as cup finals are a different kettle of fish and anything can happen. On paper and judging from the two teams’ league run, statistics and form favours Stars to emerge victorious although their goal scoring rate haven’t been so impressive, but Tigers also have a rich history when it comes to cup competitions and recent history has proven time and again that Tigers can overturn a match if the moment dictates. Tigers are currently under the mentorship of experienced gaffer Ali Akan, who has seen and done it all in domestic football and his wealth of experience should help carry Ingwenyama through tomorrow. It will be a crackerjack affair between the two clubs as they have all to play for tomorrow. The winners of the competition will take home N$500 000, while the runner-up will get N$250 000. The losing semi-finalists will each receive N$125 000.



