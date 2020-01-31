Steenkamp reaches out to Omaheke teachers Staff Reporter Education Omaheke

×

Julia Kamarenga

GOBABIS – Education ministry executive director Sanet Steenkamp has called on teachers in Omaheke region to invest their time in programmes that facilitate and impact learning, including teacher knowledge, skills, attitudes and the alignment of teaching methods.

Steenkamp was addressing stakeholders in Omaheke on the revised education curriculum. She said the aim of the visit to the region was to provide a crucial platform to gain a better understanding and interrogate how the changes in the curriculum can be implemented.

“With us being at the tail end of implementing the new or revised curriculum, we can only recommit, thus have an unbending commitment to see this through and make an impact in our country,” she said.

The meeting also touched on examination results, examiners report and promotion requirement policy guidelines, among others. Steenkamp urged participants to have dedicated efforts, sacrifices and going the extra mile with available resources to ensure that they produce the best results.

She also called on educators to retrospect themselves and figure out what they could be possibly doing wrong that could lead to poor performance of learners rather than to always shifting a blame on the revised curriculum.

Cabinet approved the new curriculum in 2014, with a seven-year implementation plan, which is now in its sixth year.

2020-01-31 07:49:46 | 2 days ago