Strong wind impoverish Oniipa residents

ONIIPA - Several homeowners were left to repair their homes yesterday after strong wind blew off roof tops and damaged property such as tombstones, schools and offices at Oniipa.

The freak incident occurred on Wednesday.

Apart from the infrastructural damage, the wind left the area without electricity for hours as the power lines were also blown down.

No deaths were reported as a result.

The wind is reported to have swept many parts in the northern region.

Until yesterday morning, corrugated iron sheets were still observed scattered around the area.

The wind started just before the people knocked off and lasted for at least an hour.

Amongst those that are badly hit include the Oniipa Primary School where 300 learners were left destitute after eight classrooms rooftops were blown over.

“The school operation has been put in jeopardy. We are going to organise for some learners to be taught under trees, however, we are not going to send any learners home,” said school principal Ipinge Mathias.

Mathias said the affected classrooms are very old and needs to be replaced.

Another resident of Oniipa who was badly hit is Linea Hafeni. Apart from the damaged structure, some furniture in her house were also destroyed in the process.

Furniture of other people in the same area such as beds were also destroyed.

“At some places, the bricks fell inside the houses causing damage to property,” said Hafeni.

Jafet Kalekela and his family had to put their belongings outside while they wait to fix the house.

Kalekela said he was at work and only returned to find his home wrecked apart.

He said his family was fortunate to survive the wind because the bricks fell right into the room where they were seated.

Apart from the homes visited, several other people were gathered at the cemetery to assess the damage done on their deceased’s tombstones.

Several tombstones were observed bent to the ground.

Although there are not statistics on the number of houses affected, the Oniipa Town Council has appealed to Good Samaritans to come to the aid of the affected people.

A council official said those willing to help should liaise with their office for arrangements.



2019-10-11 07:25:04 17 hours ago