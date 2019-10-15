Suicidal woman leaps from seventh floor

WINDHOEK – A 26-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after she jumped from the 7th floor of Freedom Plaza on Saturday evening.

According to the weekly crime incident report issued by Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, through intelligence-led information it is alleged the victim has been in an abusive relationship for the past four years.

Shikwambi said the woman landed on a bench and didn’t fall on the hard ground.

She said police investigations continue.

Police at Mondessa, Swakopmund opened a suicide case after a 30-year-old woman was discovered dead in a toilet in a sitting position with a cable around her neck.

The incident happened at about 19h00 at Mahetago suburb on Sunday. The deceased is identified as Victoria Hedelina Angustus.

Her next of kin were informed. No foul play is suspected and police investigations continue.

An inmate at Aranos committed suicide in the police station holding cells on Saturday afternoon. Shikwambi said the deceased, Simon Basson, was found hanging with a piece of shirt from the door of the holding cell where he was kept alone.

His next of kin were informed and police investigations continue.

The decomposed body of a man was found hanging on a tree with a rope tied to his neck at Otjikangotjozongarangombe village in Otjituuo area. Shiwambi said the lifeless body of Nahason !Xoasen Musunga, 36, was discovered hanging from a tree.

The next of kin have been informed and no foul play is suspected, however investigations continue.

2019-10-15 06:26:48 10 hours ago