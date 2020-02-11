Suiderhof murder suspects want bail

Two men who were arrested last week in connection to the death of a 45-year-old man whose body was found in Windhoek’s Suiderhof suburb have approached the court with the hope of being released on bail.

The accused, Marcel Groenewald (19) and Paul Ronnie Loots (23) made their second appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court before magistrate Linus Samunzala yesterday for a bail date.

The court scheduled their bail hearing to 4 March. The prosecution is charging the accused with a count of murder respectively for the death of Windhoek resident Samuel Koopman (45).

According to last week police weekly crime report, Koopman’s remains were discovered on 1 February near the premises of a panel-beating workshop on Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Street in Suiderhof. The report further claims that Groenewald and his co-accused killed Koopman by stabbing and cutting open his stomach with a sharp object.

During the court proceedings, State prosecutor Rowan van Wyk informed the court that the State is opposing bail for the accused who are currently held at Windhoek police station.

“We will be opposing bail on grounds that investigations are still at an early stage and the accused are charged with a serous offence that of murder,” said Van Wyk.

Van Wyk further informed the court that due to public interest and administration of justice the State objects to the accused being released on bail.

In their bid to be released on bail, Groenewald and his co-accused will be represented by local defence lawyer Jan Wessels.

