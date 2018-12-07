Super-duper derby as BA and African Stars clash …weekend of thrilling action

Windhoek – MTC Namibia Premier League reigning champions African Stars mentor Robert Nauseb says his charges will not drown in the glory of Wednesday’s CAF Champions League 2-1 victory over visiting Volcan Club de Moroni of the Comoros Islands when they face traditional rivals and current table-toppers Black Africa on Sunday.

Coming off a hard-fought 2-1 win over Volcan Club in their African Champions League preliminary qualifiers, Stars will this Sunday face unbeaten log leaders Black Africa at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 17h00 in what is expected to be a crackerjack affair between the two giants.

Black Africa, now under the new shrewd mentorship of Paulo Shipanga, remains unbeaten after four matches played so far and are currently topping league proceedings with 10 points, while Stars are currently stationed 5th on the log with six points from two wins from their three league outings.

Dispelling worries of fatigue ahead of Sunday’s mega clash, which is popularly dubbed the “Katutura derby”, Nauseb said his soldiers were given a day off yesterday to recuperate from Wednesday’s CAF Champions League duties but will be back in training today to burn some oil as they prepare for a rejuvenated and highly motivated Black Africa side.

“The win on Wednesday against Volcan Club is now a thing of the past and I told the players to get their mind off that win and focus on the task that awaits us on Sunday. I know the boys are motivated by the win but we are facing huge rival in Black Africa and mind you, they are unbeaten and are on top of the table, so that in itself is already motivation for the boys. I don’t need to do much going into Sunday’s game as the match itself is enough to motivate anyone. Black Africa has been in great form and looking at their perfect run so far this season, I think they are favourites going into Sunday’s match and we will be underdogs,” said the Brave Warriors great, who also gave updates on Image Isaacks and Kaka Nekundi’s injuries.

Nauseb said Isaacks suffered a small knock in Wednesday’s clash but he has since been well on the mend, while Nekundi who suffered a groin strain will need another two to three weeks to fully recover.

