Suspect bolts from police holding cells

ONGWEDIVA – The Oshana police are requesting the public’s assistance in tracing 27-year-old Simeon Paulus who bolted from the Ongwediva police holding cells.

Paulus escaped custody on Sunday evening when the cells were opened to serve inmates their meal at the police station in Ongwediva.

“The suspect escaped from custody after the cell was opened to give inmates food,” said Oshana police spokesperson Chief Inspector Tomas Aiyambo.

A chase ensued but the police did not apprehend him as he showed them a clean pair of heels.

“All attempts to stop the suspect from running away were fruitless and the suspect is still at large,” said Aiyambo.

Paulus was arrested in the early hours of Sunday for allegedly breaking into housesat Ongwediva. A case CR 108.11.2019 has been opened.

An additional charge of escape from lawful custody has now been added to his initial charges.

Last week 12 trial-awaiting inmates escaped from Kongola holding cells in Zambezi region.

The group overpowered the police officer on duty.

Three of the suspects were re-arrested though nine are still at large.



2019-11-20 07:38:37 | 16 hours ago