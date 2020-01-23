Swakopmund elephant collared

SWAKOPMUND - The Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET) successfully collared a male elephant that wondered off and was spotted in Swakopmund in December last year.

The collaring was done for monitoring and management purposes of the elephant that is currently grazing in the Omaruru River.

The elephant was found close to the houses in Mile 4 in Swakopmund on 24 December last year. MET officials and the Namibian police along with other emergency services successfully redirected the elephant to its current location.

MET spokesperson Romeo Muyunda yesterday said a team from the ministry darted and collared the elephant under direction and supervision of veterinarian Janine Shape.

“Blood samples were also taken to test the elephant for possible diseases. He also received vitamins to boost his immune system after the long journey from the coast,” Muyunda said yesterday.

According to Muyunda MET is confident that the elephant will survive as his current location have good vegetation and a water point.

“In the meantime, our staff members will continue to monitor him until such a time when we are sure and guaranteed of his wellbeing. This is indeed a clear demonstration of MET’s commitment to protect our natural resources in particular our wildlife,” Muyunda said.

He added that the elephant’s condition significantly improved since it arrived in the Omaruru River from Swakopmund.

2020-01-23 07:28:14 | 5 hours ago