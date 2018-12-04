Swakopmund faces lack of housing - new CEO

SWAKOPMUND - The newly appointed CEO of the Swakopmund Municipality, Archie Benjamin, has pledged his dedication and commitment to fulfil the Swakopmund Council’s vision.

Benjamin took office yesterday morning at the coastal town, after serving the Tsumeb Municipality for several years. At the event, he was also introduced to municipal employees.

The position was vacant for about two years, following the retirement of the previous CEO, Ekhardt Demasius, resulting in Marco Swarts, the Acting General Manager, and Finance General Manger, Helao Naruseb, acting as CEOS interchangeably since 2016.

The new CEO said he is aware of the high level of expectations that come along with the Swakopmund top job. He added, Swakopmund itself is not spared with challenges such as migration, increasing demands for jobs and affordable housing, and training opportunities.

In addition, he said, historical development imbalances need to be addressed, as several residents still feel left out.

“There is also a need for employment creation opportunities–self- employment, to address the unemployment among our youth,” he said.

However, he added, he is aware that Swakopmund faces much bigger challenges, such as long-term financial sustainability, as the councils’ traditional sources of revenue are challenges.

Hence, he says there is a need to diversify revenue streams.

“We need to expand and look at sectors such as manufacturing, education, training logistics and transport, renewable energy, as well as the blue economy. Also, to provide the same level of service to all people, based on their income and affordability, efficient services, and enhancing employer relations,” he explained.

He, however, said this can only be done through collaborating with government, private sector, and international partners.

“I am willing to put myself to work with Council management and staff to make this city greater,’ he said.

