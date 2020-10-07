Tashia Travels - Corona-influenced travel deals Tashia Kalondo Columns Khomas

Travel companies are vamping up their business models and marketing campaigns for the corona era. Why I have noticed is that the travel industry is scrambling more than it is drowning, as it makes concerted efforts to show travellers that it’s safe and convenient to travel. Yes, some business has sadly gone under but all the scrambling spells better deals for travellers if you just know where to look. Spectacular travel deals are emerging from the woodwork amid the chaos of the global pandemic, and many are probably wondering if now is the right time to buy, whether for an out-of-town rendezvous or a big December holiday. I don’t know if these unprecedented travel deals are here to stay, but I don’t think travel will ever be as cheap as it is right now. Whether you plan to travel via plane, train or even a cruise ship, there are some fantastic budget-friendly travel deals on offer these days.



Desert Express - Namibia’s 5 Star luxury train

The Desert Express looks like it allows one to recapture the romance and adventure of a bygone era onboard its fabulousness. Imagine yourself in a world of opulent style and glamour, gliding effortlessly through the beautiful Namibian wild open spaces and spectacular scenery. The Desert Express looks like it allows one to experience a world where the journey is the destination. I have spent a ridiculous amount of time daydreaming of a journey aboard this legendary and effortlessly elegant train. This bespoke rail experience offers an over-night weekend getaway from Windhoek to our coastal towns, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

Pricing: (Return Trip) N$3 370 per person in a Twin Compartment, N$4 174 in a Single Compartment & N$1 885 per child between the ages of 4-12.

The cost for a return trip includes welcome drinks, onboard accommodation, elegant dining, game drive at Okapuka lodge, dune excursion, sundowners, braai at a secure siding, visit Okahandja Craft Market, Cheetah feeding and buffet lunch at Okapuka Lodge. You can contact Hans Soltau (the friendliest person EVER!) at Exclusive Africa Tours & Safaris on 061-225817

The Desert Express is a masterpiece from the golden age of rail travel that’s been lovingly restored with breathtaking attention to detail. It is purpose-built for a good time and is designed to offer a very comfortable ride and evoke an association with history and heritage.



Air Namibia packages

I have been on aeroplanes a lot in my life, with a ton of different airlines on many different routes. My longest flight to date was from Windhoek to Beijing (via Johannesburg) which took a whopping 25 hours in total. While my shortest flight lasted less than five minutes before I was booted out the door of the plane when skydiving over Swakopmund – easily one of the craziest adventures of my life.

An airline that I’ve been a customer of, again and again, is Air Namibia. And oh how I love Air Namibia. It just feels like home. Air Namibia has gotten creative with the introduction of holiday packages. When planning a holiday, there’s a lot to consider before booking including where you want to visit, the best time of year to visit, how you’re going to get there, where you’re going to stay and of course how much it’s all going to cost you. The biggest expenses on any holiday are generally flights and accommodation. Thankfully, Air Namibia has teamed up with accommodation service providers offering a range of flights and accommodation packages that can not only save you plenty of time and money but can take care of all the finer details so all you have to do is sit back, relax and enjoy your holiday. I usually do everything a la carte on my own but these packages are just too good to pass up on.

Pricing: N$2 950 (per person sharing) for return flights (Eros - Walvis Bay - Eros), two nights accommodation at Strand Hotel on a bed and breakfast basis, and return airport transfer to and from the hotel. For more bookings and more package deal information, contact Air Namibia on 061-2996362 or holidays@airnamibia.aero

These packages provide great value for money. One of the biggest benefits of booking a holiday package is the protection you will receive (in terms of cancellations, etc.) than arranging the trip yourself.



MSC cruises

Ready to start planning your next dream cruise holiday? Read on to find out how you can explore more while spending less with one of the best cruise deals I’ve seen. Now I know cruise lines received the brunt of bad travel industry press during the coronavirus pandemic, especially at the start. Many cruise lines have decided to halt operations for the next few months, but they will still be cruising to some of my African favourite ports in early 2021. As such, MSC cruise lines are offering some great deals, and not just on cruise fares alone. They are offering a pay-for-one-cabin-get-one-free type of deals! I have always admired cruise ships for their stunning beauty throughout the ages. These gleaming white superliners offer great value for money with effortless travel, fine dining, dazzling entertainment and exceptional service. A journey on an MSC cruise will take you on a discovery of a number of locations deep in wild and luxuriant natural settings. So don’t hesitate to be seduced by fascinating tours to places such as Cape Town (my favourite city in the world!) Pomene in Mozambique, Port Louis in Mauritius and even Luderitz and Walvis Bay in Namibia. For the 2021 cruises, the ships will alternate routes, this means that both Cape Town and Durban will become ports of embarkation, providing you with the greatest number of options to suit your holiday needs.

Pricing: N$17 652 -15 March 2021 (4 Nights) Durban > Maputo > Pomene > Durban - Book 1 Balcony Cabin for 2 persons sharing, and receive a second cabin for FREE! This of course allows 2 more guests to join you. Promotion is valid for new bookings during October only for cruising on selected dates in 2021.

For bookings and more information, contact Gabi at Gabi’s Travel Desk on 0813093496 or ge@gabistraveldesk.com

Whichever travel deals you decide on, be creative and flexible with your destination. You never know what destinations will be cheapest, so keep an open mind and consider visiting a new spot on the map and something that offers a one-of-a-kind travel experience. There are plenty of post-coronavirus travel deals to help make getting on that road easier and cheaper.

