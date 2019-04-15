Teary-eyed /Uirab bids farewell to Namport 

WALVIS BAY- A teary Bisey /Uirab has urged all Namport stakeholders to render the same support he received to the next CEO of Namport.

He said this when he bade farewell to employees, port users and the business community of the west coast at a very low-key gathering on Friday morning,.

/Uirab, who has been at the helm of Namport for the past 10 years, described his tenure at the ports authority as a prolific opportunity that put him in a position to serve Namibia and its people by raising the port’s profile both internationally and in Africa.

“Through all our joint efforts and relentless contributions, Namport transformed itself into a regional powerhouse within the very highly competitive ports industry. Dare I say Sadc (Southern African Development Community) and the shipping industry the world over have now come to recognise Namport and this is thanks to the seamless service rendering capabilities we all have built across the logistics chains along our corridors over the years,” /Uirab said during his last official engagement as Namport CEO.

Namport’s balance sheet grew from below N$2 billion to over N$7 billion while employment figures doubled from around 500 employees to around 1 000 employees. The port’s revenue also doubled from around N$500 million to over N$1 billion per annum under /Uirab’s leadership.

The Namport brand has also become a household name across Namibia and indeed among the port community the world over and in the transport and logistics sector it has been recognised and enlisted as among the cornerstones of Namibia’s economy.

According to the recently released Bank of Namibia reports, in 2018 sea transport in Namibia accounted for 59 percent of the value of total exports equivalent to N$54.9 billion and 35 percent of the value of total imports amounting to N$39 billion.

Employees of Namport also applauded /Uirab for his open-door policy, saying despite businesses across all sectors undergoing serious financial challenges, closing down or retrenching employees, /Uirab has helped Namport avoid similar happenings.

Namport board chairperson, Advocate Gerson Hinda, also applauded /Uirab for executing his role diligently with passion and pride. He added that /Uirab’s commitment is not only a reflection of his character but also his passion and dedication to continuously serve the Namibian nation.

Meanwhile, the board on Friday also announced that Kavin Harry, who is currently the finance executive at Namport, will be acting while the board is seeking for a substantive candidate to replace /Uirab.

/Uirab is scheduled to become the new CEO of the Namibia Airports Company.

