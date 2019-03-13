Teen summit inspiring

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK –“I am currently working on my self-insecurities and each speaker made me feel so confident in my own skin. I am the same age as Kimberly Malope and when she was talking, I asked myself that if Kimberly can do it, what’s holding me back? I am so happy for the organisers as well, they really did a great job by giving us this wonderful platform to interact with our teen leaders, and it was a life changing moment.”



The oraganisers were taking good care of us and they were all kind to us. I personally can’t wait for the next,” Joselin Mdizla (18) from Rehoboth is already excited and looking forward. “It was a very inspirational event, I really learnt a lot from King Nahh and I am looking forward to the next summit,” says Simson Nghiwete (14). They are three of the teen who attended the Teen Inspirational Summit in Windhoek last week. The event at a local hotel in Windhoek was graced by inspirational teenagers from around the world such as the world’s youngest DJ, Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane, known as DJ Arch Junior from South Africa; Nyeeam Hudson, the youngest motivational speaker from the United States of America (USA); Aunty Success, a comedian from Nigeria; Kimberly Malope, a motivational speaker from South Africa; Rebekka Nghilaluwa; Junior Mayor of Ongwediva and Christian Prinsloo the Namibian debating champion.

Hudson (King Nahh) who is also an author has changed a lot of lives from a tender age of 10 and encouraged fellow teenagers to believe in themselves and never limit themselves. “My mother always tell me that the only thing standing between you and your dreams is you, so it’s either you wake up and chase your dreams or sleep on your dreams,” says he adding that the sky is the limit but believing there’s something beyond the sky. “So never put a limit on yourself and when I am leaving, I want you all to learn a thing or two from me.”

Nghilalulwa who was also the main speaker at the event says young leaders need to focus on laying the foundation required in the future for them to be effective leaders but not invest their time in unproductive activities, which will not help nor add value to their lives nor yield any fruitful results. “I would like to remind my fellow teens, that events of this beautiful nature are precious because they unite us and align our hopes, desires, ambitions and aspirations. Let this words of motivation as well as inspiration not go in one ear and come out in another, but plant seeds of hard work, determination, perseverance , optimism and delight enthusiasm” the young Mayor adds.

Malope who started motivational speaking at the age of nine and is also Miss Star International 2018 blew people’s minds with her confidence. “If you can’t love yourself then how do you expect others to love you? Have confidence and never let anyone tell you otherwise”. Aunty success the rising kid actor and comedian got the whole crowd into stitches with her comics and DJ Arch Jr got everyone dancing to his fascinating beats.

2019-03-13 10:01:38 19 days ago