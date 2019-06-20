Teenager pleads not guilty for murder

WINDHOEK - A teenager accused of killing her 25-year-old former lover last year has denied guilt when she tendered her preliminary plea yesterday in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court.

Appearing on bail of N$3000, Hannely Unotjari Karukua, 19, took a no guilty plea to the charge of murder before magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo.

However, no plea explanation was furnished in court with the defense team leaving it up to the state to prove the charges against Karukua.

The prosecution is charging Karukua with a count of murder. The prosecution alleges that on July 5, 2018, she intentionally stabbed Thomas Nicolas Alweendo with a knife, causing his death. Alweendo is said to be Karukua’s ex-lover.

Alweendo died after he was stabbed with a knife in the neck and head allegedly by Karukua and his male friend at the corner of Ongava and Ombakata Street in Okuryangava, Katutura.

It is alleged Karukua, who was in a company of a male companion, got into an altercation with Alweendo at a shebeen in Okuryangava. According to the police reports, the three allegedly got into an argument after Alweendo damaged the tires of his friend’s car.

The car owner is also a friend to Karukua.

An eyewitness said the two went behind the shebeen where a heated argument erupted and led to the fatal stabbings.

During the scuffle, a friend of Alweendo allegedly stabbed Karukua twice in the head and thereafter Karukua stabbed Alweendo in the neck and he died instantly. Alweendo’s friend was arrested but was later released.

It is alleged that Alweendo and Karukua dated for about two months this year but were separated at the time of the incident.

Karukua is expected to make an appearance in court on October 16 for the prosecutor general’s decision. The court extended her bail until her scheduled appearance in court.

