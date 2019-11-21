Teenager takes own life in Ohangwena Staff Reporter National Ohangwena

WINDHOEK - A 14-year-old learner committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope around her neck inside her bedroom on Saturday.

The incident happened at Ouhongo village in Ohangwena region.

The deceased has been identified as Victoria Ndeshipanda Nepela, who was a Grade 8 learner at Engela Combined School.

“It is alleged the deceased was discovered hanging with a rope around her neck inside her sleeping room. No suicide note was left behind, and the motive for suicide is unknown,” read the police weekly crime report issued on Monday. Her next of kin are informed.

In an unrelated matter, a 33-year-old Chinese woman was entangled in a parachute while sky diving and died at the Swakopmund skydiving club.

“It is alleged the deceased was busy with skydiving training, was tangled in the parachute, and allegedly failed to activate the emergency backup parachute. The deceased is identified as Ran Lei.

Her next of kin is informed and police investigation continues.

Another foreign national from Britain died instantly after collapsing on a vessel in Walvis Bay on Sunday morning. Police report stated the British national Morris-Ashton Brian, who was on Queen National, collapsed and was certified dead at the scene at about 08h30.

“It is alleged the above-mentioned vessel docked at Walvis Bay Port at about 06h45 from Spain and while the passengers were in the process of exiting the vessel. It is alleged the deceased complained of headache before he collapsed,” stated the report.

No foul play is suspected and his next of kin is informed.

A 32-year-old woman died at Farm Howenau in Kappsfarm area, 20km east of Windhoek, after consuming ombike on Sunday evening. Ombike is a local traditional drink.

The paramedics pronounced the deceased Lourencia Boois on the scene. It is alleged the deceased complained she was not feeling well after she reportedly drank traditional liquor (ombike) with friends and neighbours.

Police at Aussenkehr opened an inquest docket after a 34-year-old fainted at Namibian Grape Company and died upon arrival at hospital on Sunday morning. The deceased, identified as Kevin Kamure Mbahepa, was rushed to Aussenkehr local clinic where he died.

2019-11-21 07:20:19 | 19 hours ago