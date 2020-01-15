The battle for control of Keetmans Urban Staff Reporter National Karas

KEETMANSHOOP - Swapo, the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) and the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) will enter the political arena today when voting starts, to fill the vacant Keetmanshoop Urban constituency councillor position.

The by-election is necessitated by the resignation last year of former constituency councillor Hilma Nicanor. LPM’s Antonio Stuurman feels their candidate, Maxie Minnaar, has all what it takes to take over from Nicanor. “Having been an employee in the same office for more than a decade, it is our conviction that she has in-depth knowledge of the daily operations of it,” Stuurman added. “Our candidate further has a broad overview of the political system which qualify her for the vacant political leader position.”

Matheus Mumbala, the ruling party’s regional coordinator, said its candidate Festus Shilimela was nominated on the basis of his loyalty, honesty and commitment to the party. “He is a district coordinator for more than 20 years and thus possess adequate political experience,” said Mumbala. He further explained that their candidate is a ‘man for the people’ who knows the needs of people at grassroot level.

The party leader, in addition, said they are confident that Shilimela will make the best of it if elected constituency councillor. The PDM has fielded Abraham Goagoseb, whom local leader Ricky Vries, described as a ‘son of the soil’.

“This man was both a teacher and police officer before, working close with the community and thus making him the ideal person for this position,” he added. Vries then carried on by stating that Goagoseb will, if elected, effect changes in the constituency and the region as a whole by means of tackling the high unemployment rate and addressing socio-economic challenges residents are facing.

During the 2015 regional council elections, Swapo won the seat for Keetmanshoop Urban constituency when Nicanor obtained 2 291 votes, defeating Frederick Kuhlman (551 votes) of the then DTA and Peter Visser (378 votes) who was the Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) candidate.

