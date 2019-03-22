The MultiChoice Talent Factory networking portal goes live!

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK-MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), has launched its portal on www.multichoicetalentfactory.com!

The digital hub launched as the premiere destination for connecting Africa’s creative industries. The online portal is the third touchpoint of the initiative following the launch of three regional MTF Academies (in West, East and Southern Africa), a 12-month film training programme aimed at upskilling the next generation of passionate young film creatives, launched in October 2018, and the MTF Masterclasses launched in January this year to upskill industry professionals.

The interactive online portal is aimed at profiling and connecting Africa’s industry creatives and bringing Pan-African talent and opportunities together in one place. It will facilitate networking among filmmakers across the continent, as well as find talent and display their work. Access to the portal is through registration on www.multichoicetalentfactory.com, which will serve as an authoritative source of industry news, supported by MultiChoice’s long-standing position of being Africa’s leading storyteller. Users of the portal up-and-coming talent and industry professionals can also network with each other, connect and collaborate. The MTF Portal will provide information on the MTF Academies and Masterclasses.

The MTF Portal forms part of the investment MultiChoice has made to improve quality and supporting the production of local content and storytelling across the continent. The MTF Portal will assist both seasoned professionals and aspiring talent in Africa’s film and TV industry.

Anyone looking to connect with other creatives across Africa must visit www.multichoicetalentfactory.com today to register, create their profile and enjoy exclusive online access to highlight your talent, connect and network with other industry individuals, scout for skills and stay up-to-date with the latest opportunities in Africa’s creative industries!



